"Success Principles of Jack Canfield" with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica announced the show Success Principles of Jack Canfield interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and Jack Canfield as they discuss Jack's latest book, The Success Principles ™. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 28th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123203/success-principles-of-jack-canfield.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Jack Canfield, co-author of the book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul. Jack begins the discussion about his newest book: The Success Principles ™. Oprah Winfrey described this work as "a guide to how to lift your life to where it can be." Since then over one million citizens who have read the book have used its wisdom to live their dreams and fulfill their purpose in life. Jack's main principle within life and his writing is that when You live Your life purposefully You will be living in JOY. Share this inspirational episode to your friends and families to help them feel inspired to chase after all they have ever wanted.



About Jack Canfield

Jack Canfield is the co-author of one of the world's most popular book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul. Within his latest book, "The Success Principles: How to Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be", he gives 64 of the most crucial lessons towards attaining goals and creating a successful life. The book was meant to tell its readers to start taking responsibility for their own lives. Within his writing he also presents ideas that he believes will create success through money, a successful team, and overcoming procrastination.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years. "This is by far my favorite interview done by my Ambassador of Joy, host Barry Shore, on VoiceAmerica. Barry and Jack have great energy together and the show is very empowering and entertaining. The two of them should write a book someday" - said Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump. If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising to Barry's yearly audience of over 1 Million listeners, contact Tacy at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com or call 480-294.6421.



