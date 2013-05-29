"Success Through Laughter" Presents Jim Melis, Former CFO Turned Comedian

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- JIM MELIS, former New York Chief Financial Officer successfully transitioned to the comedy stage. Now his sights are set on going back into the corporate arena where he will help companies deal with change, understand fearless financing, and maintaining a value-driven work environment – all incorporating his unique style of improvisational humor.



Jim’s background is in finance with 20 years’ experience in four of the most difficult and heavily regulated industries; Banking, Health Services, Hospitality and Education. Most recently, he was the CFO at a New York City college where he had an opportunity to navigate the school from $12 million in debt, years of losses and negative equity, poor cash management, many tax liens, years of unfiled audits and tax returns to one of the most financially stable colleges in the country. Jim was honored to put together $4 million in financing for his local church to buy its offices in Manhattan. The offices now focus on getting jobs, food, clothing or money for the poor, the distressed, the underprivileged or the ill. His passion is to do this for as many people as he can who cannot help themselves.



Mr. Melis has been a member of the National Association of College University Business Officers for 6 years. The association's mission is to advance the economic viability and business practices of higher education institutions in fulfillment of their academic missions.



Jim works with clients from all industries as a CFO Consultant. He is also a stand-up comedian that has performed in clubs all over NY City and up and down the east coast. In addition, he is also the founder of the not for profit charity (501c3) Making A Difference One Laugh At A Time. The mission of the organization is to bring awareness and funding to charities, and projects that provide relief to the poor, distressed, ill or underprivileged through laughter by producing comedy shows.



“Employees and managers who have fun at their jobs are more loyal, enthusiastic and passionate.”? - Jim Melis



Jim takes you on a hilarious journey through the ups and downs of dealing with change. Through motivational humor, Jim helps audiences snuggle up to change, stomp on suspicion, and open their minds to progress. Everything Jim does is based on his foundational tools of humor and improvisation. Jim will make you laugh, but will also make you think. His presentation delivers a combination of inspiration, essential business knowledge, and significant ideas to help people reconnect through passion and creativity.



For more information on Jim Melis, visit http://www.brushwoodmediagroup.com/speakers/jim-melis-speaker.html



