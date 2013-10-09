Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED (487) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED (487) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED (Success Universe), formerly Macau Success Limited, operates cruise ships, travel agencies, and casino-entertainment resorts in Asia and North America. The company's M.V. Macau Success ship comprises more than 200 passenger rooms. The company also sells air tickets and provides travel related services to business and leisure travelers through its travel agencies, Travel Success Limited in Hong Kong and Travel Success (Macau) Limited in Macau. In addition, Success Universe manages gaming, entertainment and related activities through its integrated casino-entertainment resort, Ponte 16. The company carries out its business operations across Hong Kong and Macau and manages travel agency operations in Canada and the US. Success Universe is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



SUCCESS UNIVERSE GROUP LIMITED



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