Spirituality for Success and Harmony Focus of New Book by Dr Yves Evillard

Dr. Yves Eveillard,MD's new book "Thought and Love: Bipolar Oneness" is offering a transformative method of balancing spirit and matter, creating a harmony of thought and love through the pulse of cosmic life and divine law. His methods presented in his book claim a discovery of true self, with the disclosure of hidden secrets for success and holistic healing. The book brings esoteric and occult teaching of Christianity to the non-initiate. The process promises self liberation and self fulfillment.



In a world where science and spirituality are portrayed at constant odds with each other, Dr. Eveillard's life has followed a dual path which has taken him from the Caribbean to Europe and to the United States in a journey of scientific and spiritual discovery. Now he has integrated his recognized and acclaimed knowledge in both science and esoterica in his book "Thought and Love: Bipolar Oneness".



He says of those who choose to pick up his book, "The fact that you are holding this book in your hands, right now, may be the first balancing act in your quest for spiritual enlightenment, success and fulfillment. It will help you uncover the truth, wisdom and secret knowledge of who you really are, and what your true purpose in life is."



"Thought and Love: Bipolar Oneness" is available from Createspace, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



About Dr. Yves Eveillard,MD

After finishing his formal education at the Christian Instruction Brothers School and at the College St Louis De Gonzaque, Dr Eveillard received part of his medical education at the State University of Haiti, completing it in Austria at Vienna University. He then went on to receive Psychiatric training at Winnebago Mental Health and the New Your Psychiatric Institute at Columbia University. He began his career in Florida where he has resided for the past 25 years with his family. A board certified member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Eveillard has dedicated himself to public service with the Florida Quality Assurance Organization and the World Health Organization. Along side his dedication to medical science and multiple social causes, he has had a keen interest in philosophy, religion and spirituality. Dr Eveillard was initiated in the Order of Aaron in 1980 and after 33 years of spiritual learning he achieved formal initiation in the most high Order of Melchizedk.



