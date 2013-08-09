Successes and Failures Case Study: City Kitchen Ready Meals - New Market Report

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "Successes and Failures Case Study: City Kitchen Ready Meals"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Brands can significantly benefit from developing an in-depth understanding of the reasons for the success and failure of new product launches or marketing campaigns. This case study outlines how the City Kitchen Ready Meals brand has been altering the negative health perceptions of the ready meals category. New transparent packaging played a key role in its success.
Scope of the Report:
- Use Datamonitor Consumer's selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.
- Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success.
- Obtain a broader appreciation of the consumer packaged goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Launched in 2009, City Kitchen is a high quality ready meals range featuring dishes inspired by contemporary global cuisines. The tertiary range is exclusive to Tesco, appealing to a wider audience than conventional Tesco own-label ready meals.
The selection of high quality, fresh, and natural ingredients positions the product as an antithesis to heavily processed ready meals. The transparent packaging enables the consumer to see the quality of ingredients for themselves before purchasing the dish.
Keywords: success, failure, CPG, FMCG, innovation, ready meals, processed foods, own label, tertiary, fresh, natural, experimentation, Tesco, professional, cuisine.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Why is the City Kitchen brand considered an interesting case of success?
- What consumer insight underpins this success?
- Which consumer trends has this product innovation capitalized on?
- What can I learn from the success of the City Kitchen brand?
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