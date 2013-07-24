New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Brands can significantly benefit from developing an in-depth understanding of the reasons for the success and failure of new product launches or marketing campaigns. This case study outlines how disruptive digital marketing can be used to bolster consumer engagement with incremental product innovations, such as new flavor variants.
Scope of this Report
- Use Datamonitor's selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.
- Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success.
- Obtain a broader appreciation of the consumer packaged goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
Report Highlights
Effective innovation is the key to sustained competitive advantage in the consumer packaged goods industry, and brands can significantly benefit from learning why certain products do not perform as well as expected, and why others succeed, in order to inspire ideation and innovation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Datamonitor constantly monitors the big winners and losers in the consumer packaged goods industry. Each case study is supported by an objective summary and tangible evidence of success or failure, and then contextualized by Datamonitor's own research and analysis.
Keywords: success, failure, CPG, FMCG, innovation, Kit Kat Chunky, confectionery, chocolate, digital marketing, crowdsourcing, men, males, incremental innovation, augmented reality, Internet, social media, Facebook, co-creation.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does Datamonitor define success and failure?
- Why is Kit Kat Chunky's "Choose a Champion" campaign considered an interesting case of success?
- What consumer insight underpins this success?
- Which consumer trends has this marketing campaign capitalized on?
- What can I learn from the success of Kit Kat Chunky's digital crowdsourcing campaign?
