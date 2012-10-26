Successful Canadian Credit Counseling Company Owner Featured on Talk Radio Shows

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- The highly successful financial counselling and credit counseling for bankruptcy firm in Canada, Business Solutions & Credit Counselling Services (BSCC), has had the owner, Arvinder Kalsey, featured on local talk radio shows educating callers about how to deal with excessive debt and how to avoid bankruptcy.



BSCC has been and continues to be extremely successful at helping many thousands of Canadians avoid the negative experience of bankruptcy and provide options that they may not have been informed about or have considered. During his recent time on local talk radio stations RED-FM and RJ1200, Mr. Kalsey touched on current issues affecting Canadians nationwide. These included stats released recently by RBC showing that consumer personal debt increasing to 26% from 22% just one year ago. This is a dramatic increase illustrating the nature of the economy and the poor fiscal habits of many consumers which lands them into situations that BSCC specializes in helping with. More information about debt relief, debt settlement and credit card settlement can be found on their website at http://www.bscc.ca/



Arvinder Kalsey also discussed the Canadian housing market and the slowdown in sales from 10-15% nationwide largely due to new mortgage and lending regulations taking effect which has made it more difficult for consumers to enter the housing market – especially those who carry large personal debt. Mr. Kalsey explained that having too much personal debt affects many areas of your life and can easily get out of control in a society where credit is so readily available. He cautioned against a buy now, pay later attitude to one’s finances.



BSCC has multiple office locations across Canada which allows them to serve clients from coast to coast. Their office locations are located in Vancouver (Surrey), Calgary, Toronto, and now Edmonton. The company has been steadily growing for several years now, and more recently has seen a steady increase in all aspects of their business, with an increased focus on expanded online marketing and promotional activities.



For additional information please visit http://www.bscc.ca/ . BSCC is a 100% Canadian owned and operated credit counselling company that has been helping Canadian clients avoid bankruptcy and pay off credit card debt for many years. The new Edmonton office can be reached at (780) 716-8984