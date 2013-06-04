Successful Children's Formal Clothing Retailer My Kid Studio Launches Online Storefront

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Focusing on formal children’s clothing made through quality fabrics and thoughtfully crafted designs at affordable prices, My Kid Studio is announcing the launch of its website, mykidstudio.com. The brand established its roots through online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Sears, and Wanelo and has now blossomed into a successful business entity, shipping children’s attire to thousands of customers in more than 100 countries.

My Kid Studio holds the philosophy that celebrations should be geared toward enjoyment, cheer and creating cherished memories rather than stressing out over budgets. They make their attire using soft and durable materials, designed to keep children feeling comfortable while looking radiant.



The elegance of the new website reflects the elegance of My Kid Studio’s products: a crisp, clean layout guides shoppers through categories like Girls Collections, Boys Collections, Accessories, Sales and Shipping & Returns Policy. Users can easily check measurements and customize colors. Website features include the ability to review products, browse similar products and sort products through a variety of categorization options.



While online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay offer excellent visibility, My Kid Studio will now benefit from having its own website in that it allows for a customized and fluid shopping experience. My Kid Studio can now directly connect through customers through their blog, newsletters and social media, as well as establishing specific policy parameters. The website’s blog features topics like wedding themes and tips for selecting the best flower girl dresses.



The website offers gift certificates up to $1,000 with a general theme or specific themes like Birthday, Celebration, Boy, Girl and Christmas. Gift certificates are emailed to the recipient upon payment.



Customers within the United States purchasing suits and dresses will benefit from free shipping, although My Kid Studio ships worldwide. Bulk orders are also available.



My Kid Studio’s product line is designed with joyous weddings, birthdays, holiday parties, recital and formal events in mind. From velvet holiday dresses to rose petal dresses made from soft bridal satin to charming 4-piece tuxedo sets, shoppers can find attire in a variety of sizes and colors. My Kid Studio also offers accessories like ties, gloves, sashes and headpieces. Sale items on the website feature select marked-down items at an additional value.



About MyKidStudio

My Kid Studio is the largest children dress seller. As we craft our products genuinely in United States of America, we are really care about the quality of every detail in your products. Designed beautifully by talented designers, we are proudly selling dresses to thousands of customers in more than 100 countries worldwide



For more information, visit http://mykidstudio.com or email customerservice@mykidstudio.com. Customers can sign up for the newsletter on My Kid Studio’s website to receive information about new products, sales and special events.



Media Contact: Laura Greening

Company: MyKidStudio Inc

Email Address: customerservice@mykidstudio.com

Company Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website Address: www.mykidstudio.com