Successful Exhibiting Abroad, in Europe and Elsewhere with Global Exhibition Stands

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Global Exhibition Stands Inc. enlightens business owners about the development of export business opportunities by exhibiting their products abroad in places like Europe and elsewhere. The company aims to educate and aid business in understand and assessing the potential of growth by exporting their product or service and with the help of Global Exhibition Stands Inc business can develop successful export strategies which will help them overcome geographical boundaries and explore other countries and regions who are will to pay good money in exchange of the products.



Exporting products or services to another region such as Europe and other places around the world is not only beneficial for the business but also for the country. Many developing countries highly encourage their industries and manufacturer of products to export products and earn foreign revenue in return. Global Exhibition Stands Inc. helps business understand foreign markets and customers and also help businesses put their best foot forward by successfully exhibiting abroad , in Europe and elsewhere. Stated on the Global Exhibition Stands Inc. website about achieving exhibition success:



“We understand that it’s all about the customer. When it comes to marketing themselves, other exhibition companies in Europe focus on what they can do for you. They tell you about how good they are and how well they can do to make your exhibit stand out. We, however, take a different approach; we are exhibitor centric. We want to talk about customers’ needs because this is the only way we can provide what they are looking for.”



The experts at Global Exhibition Stands Inc. assist their clients by guiding them about:



Select the right exhibitions which complement the client’s export objectives.



Find the best route to market – either alone, or as part of a trade association group or national pavilion.



Overcome language barriers – with bi-lingual local booth staff, experts help avoid misunderstandings over foreign contacts at the trade show.



Organize the exhibition covering everything from pre-show marketing, to designing and setting exhibition stand, organizing logistics and travel arrangements etc.



Avoid local misunderstandings, experts using the extensive long term local experience in all major markets provide first-hand advice on business customs that may have an impact upon a successful business.



Deal with any local problems an experienced personal GES project manager is available onsite who will assist clients with any issues that could affect their successful participation in the exhibition.



About Global Exhibition Stands Inc

Exhibiting abroad is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to reach new export customers and rapidly grow the business.



Global Exhibition Stands Inc. is the trusted reliable global partner in boosting international sales by exhibitions. Since many years, the GES management team has assisted and supported hundreds of companies with the implementation and expansion of their successful export strategies.



To learn more visit their website: http://www.exhibitionstand.biz



Media Contact:

Wolf G. Junius MBA, CEO at Global Exhibition Stands Inc.

Email address: ceo@exhibitionstand.biz

US location: 2015 South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, Florida 34230 USA,

Phone: 941 31 21 931

European location: Marienwaeldchen 10, 66583 Spiesen, Germany

Phone: +49 172 8323 745