Successful Hearth Manufacturer Selects Ultriva End to End Pull

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc. announced the implementation of end-to-end pull and deployment of internal Kanban for a successful maker of gas and wood burning fireplaces. Scott Stickles, Application Consulting Manager at Ultriva, Inc., noted, “The hearth manufacturer has been using the external supplier loop into a consignment warehouse for about six years. They were struggling with having to bring a full box quantity out of consignment into the lines for production use. In many cases this could be a month or more of inventory. They wanted to maintain just a few days of inventory. By putting our internal pull in place it will allow them to do this and reduce inventory.”



Ultriva has been helping customers to set these pull process for the last decade. The underlying methodology used to set up the pull process is “collaborative Kanban.” By engaging with the customers (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distribution centers, retail channels or end customers) manufacturers can gain better control over their downstream demand. They can quickly sense the changes in demand and adjust their production schedules to minimize redundant finished goods (FG) inventory.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals.



Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495