Successful Material Handling Trilogiq USA Expo Welcomes Mayor of Livonia

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The Observer and Eccentric newspaper reported that last week Trilogiq USA hosted the second annual Material Handling Solution Expo on October 10 for manufacturing, distribution, and material handling leaders. Livonia Mayor Jack Kirksey spoke at lunch during the all-day event. Kirksey noted, “As a community, Livonia is fortunate to have quality, growing manufacturing firms such as Trilogiq USA. I am delighted to be part of this expo to support this firm, which is a leader in materials handling solutions. Trilogiq USA is one of many firms that was founded and has remained in Livonia, benefitting from our central location, low tax rate, excellent police and fire service, ease of access, great roads, and many other attributes.”



The Expo focused on how distribution centers can become more effective and included demonstrations of Seegrid’s flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as well as Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, and CNC machine solutions. More than 150 attendees were present, including members of Trilogiq Mexico and Trilogiq France.



There were so many attendees that three groups were organized to have time to learn about the different material handling solutions offered by Trilogiq USA. Additionally conversations about best-practices, lean manufacturing, and information from Blackbelt Six Sigma staff were shared. Attendees were fully engaged and operations managers, warehouse managers, and other material handling professionals expressed great appreciation for the quality and comprehensive event. It was the official launch of Holistic Material Handling, a process developed by Trilogiq USA.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430