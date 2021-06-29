Successfully Reduce Targets in QuickBooks to Successfully Migrate to QuickBooks Online

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- A QuickBooks file older than three years can cause quite a bit of sluggishness.



Targets in a QuickBooks transaction provides detailed information about the transaction and includes the target accounts, names, memos, amounts and other. Some characteristics of QuickBooks targets are that most transactions have multiple targets, each element of the target data set can appear multiple times in the transaction.There are a few transaction types that can have only one target and in some transactions, the source data is copied into the target data.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An example of this is if an invoice contained 10 lines, that would take up 10 targets. In order to successfully a QuickBooks desktop file, Enterprise, Premier, or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the Desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



The target count in a data file can be found by opening the QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information. This is done by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard. "Condensing or SuperCondensing a file would get you well below the 35,000 mark, "E-Tech's John Rocha said. SuperCondense is an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



The SuperCondense process also shrinks the size of the data file to almost 50 to 80 percent of the original file size, resulting in QuickBooks to run significantly faster, making it lesser prone to corruption or crashing, quicker to load files and run reports, convert to QuickBooks Online and to newer versions faster and easier.



Rocha added that files with inventory would require a SuperCondense as a Condense would not bring about the desired results. "A SuperCondense would also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an international version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK."



For more information on E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact

Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk