Succinic Acid Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Reverdia, Succinity GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Succinic acid, also called Butanedioic Acid, a dicarboxylic acid of molecular formula C4H6O4 that is widely distributed in almost all plant and animal tissues and that plays a significant role in intermediary metabolism. It is a colorless crystalline solid, soluble in water, with a melting point of 185.187° C (365.369° F). Succinic acid is an important raw material used in PBS/PBST, resins, coatings & pigments, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and polyester polyols etc. During all those fields, resins, coatings & pigments are the largest application.



Large-scale bio-based succinic acid was first produced in Cassano Spinola, Italy, operated by Reverdia, the joint venture between DSM and Roquette Freres. The facility, which uses a yeast-based fermentation process, has a 10,000 tonnes/year capacity producing a plant-based succinic acid marketed under the brand Biosuccinium?. From then on, most suppliers have started bio-based succinic acid production. Currently, global major bio-based succinic acid suppliers include BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Reverdia and Succinity GmbH.



Though bio-based succinic acid becomes a popular environmental product, there are still few petro-based succinic acid suppliers, such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Feiyang Chemical, Sunsing Chemicals and Jinbaoyu Technology.



The Succinic Acid Market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 180 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Succinic Acid.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=113916



Segment by Key players:

- BioAmber

- GC Innovation America

- Reverdia

- Succinity GmbH

- Mitsubishi Chemical

- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

- Nippon Shokubai

- Feiyang Chemical

- Sunsing Chemicals

- Jinbaoyu Technology



Segment by Type:

- Bio-based

- Petro-based



Segment by Application:

- Resins, Coatings & Pigments

- PBS/PBST

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals

- Polyester Polyols

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=113916



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Succinic Acid Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Succinic Acid Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Succinic Acid Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Succinic Acid Market Forecast

4.5.1. Succinic Acid Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Succinic Acid Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Succinic Acid Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Succinic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Succinic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Succinic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Succinic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Succinic Acid Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=113916



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.