Succinic Acid Market for 1,4-BDO, Resin, Coatings,Lubricants and De-Icing Solutions Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Succinic Acid Market for 1,4-BDO, Resin, Coatings,Lubricants and De-Icing Solutions Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends



High production costs associated with petroleum based succinic acid is a key challenge for industry participants leading to enhanced focus on the development and commercialization of bio-based succinic acid. However, with the advent of bio-derived succinic acid, the cost of production is expected to decline which is expected to further fuel the demand for succinic acid globally. Bio-based succinic acid is gaining popularity due to high degree of government intervention to reduce industrial waste and air pollutants.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/succinic-acid-market-global-scenario-trends-industry-analysis-size-growth-share-and-forecast-2012-2018



This report caters to the extensive study of the global succinic acid market. It covers the demand for succinic acid in various regions that are broadly categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The study delineates major factors which are driving and restraining the global demand for succinic acid and their impact over the forecast period. The study segmented the succinic acid market on the application level and also provides the forecast for each sub segment. The study covers forecast and estimates of global succinic acid demand in terms of revenues (USD Million) and volumes (Kilo Tons) from 2012 to 2018.



Major succinic acid applications elucidated in this study includes 1,4 butanediol, polyurethane, plasticizers, resins, coatings, dyes & inks, pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, solvents and lubricants, se-icing solutions, and others. Resins, coatings, dyes & inks have been dominating the global succinic acid market and are anticipated to continue to override over the next five years. 1, 4 BDO is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate through 2018. Polyurethane is expected to be second fastest growing outlet for succinic acid. The report also provides in-depth study covering the key business strategies and recent development of major players in the market. It also covers the company overview and their financial position which helps in determining competition in the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/165079



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis of succinic acid, and porter’s five force model to understand market dynamics from raw material suppliers to end users. It helps in analyzing and building key business strategies for suppliers, buyers, substitutes, and possible new entrants.



Succinic Acid Market: Application Analysis



- 1,4-butanediol

- Polyurethane

- Plasticizers

- Resins, coatings, dyes & inks

- Pharmaceutical

- Food

- Cosmetics

- Solvents and lubricants

- De-icing Solutions

- Others



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165079



Succinic Acid Market, Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Latest Reports:



Specialty Fuel Additives (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improver, Antioxidants, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors and Other) Market for Gasoline, Diesel, ATF and Other Liquid Fuels - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/specialty-fuel-additives-deposit-control-additives-cetane-improver-antioxidants-lubricity-improvers-cold-flow-improvers-corrosion-inhibitors-and-other-market-for-gasoline-diesel-atf-and-other-liquid-fuels-global-industry-analysis-size-



Stringent regulations by government and environment regulatory bodies are expected to primarily drive the global market of specialty fuel additives. Increasing consumption of biodiesel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) are projected to boost fuel additives demand, especially for cold flow improvers, lubricity improvers and cetane improvers.



The study provides the estimates and forecasts of the global specialty fuel additives market in terms of volume and revenue for the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The report provides the complete value chain for specialty fuel additives and analyzes key players in the chain. The study also includes major driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market. The study analyzes the competition with the help of Porter’s five force model and provides detailed analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174031



The study segments the global market based on products, application and geography. In each segment analysis, the report provides market estimates and forecast based on volumes and revenue. The report segments products into deposit control additives, cetane improvers, antioxidants, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors and other. Applications are segmented into gasoline, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and others. The report provides product and application segment estimates and forecasts for geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



Corrosion Inhibitors (Organic and Inorganic) for Water Based and Oil/Solvent Based Applications in Power Generation, Metal Processing, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Gas and Chemical Processing - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/corrosion-inhibitors-organic-and-inorganic-for-water-based-and-oilsolvent-based-applications-in-power-generation-metal-processing-pulp-and-paper-oil-and-gas-and-chemical-processing-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-



Corrosion inhibitors are made of various organic and inorganic chemicals such as molybdates, phosphonates, silicates and triazoles among others. Corrosion inhibitors form a layer over the metallic substrate and protect the metal from corrosion thereby, enhancing the life of the metal. The global corrosion inhibitor market is expected to benefit from gains in the water treatment industry over the next six years.



The report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the corrosion inhibitors market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the market has been analyzed and forecast for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). For an insightful understanding of the market on the regional level, the demand has been forecasted based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints and their impact on the growth of corrosion inhibitors market over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecast period, on a global as well as regional level.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174034



For a comprehensive understanding of the market, we have given a thorough analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, we have included Porter’s five forces model which provides a detailed understanding of the degree of competition present in the market. Moreover, the study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.