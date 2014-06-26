Succinic Acid Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- The global Succinic Acid Market was valued at USD 240.3 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 836.2 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2012 to 2018. Global succinic acid production is expected to cross 250 kilo tons by 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/succinic-acid.html.



Increased demand for 1, 4 butanediol, plasticizers, polyurethane, and resins, coatings, dyes and inks has remained the major driving factor for this market. However, high prices of raw material and increasing environmental concerns are the major constraints for the market growth. Growing consumer demand for bio-based succinic acid and low production cost has positively impacted the growth of bio-based succinic acid resulting into strong investment in new projects. This is expected to result into increase in production capacity to fulfill the growing demand for succinic acid in near future. Emergence of bio-based succinic acid market is expected to offset impact of restraining factors such as environmental regulations, volatility in raw materials prices.



Resins, coatings, dyes and inks dominated the market and accounted for 20.8% of the total succinic acid consumption in 2011. With 13.0% share of total volume consumed in 2011, pharmaceutical industry was the second largest application segment for succinic acid. Succinic acid demand is primarily a function of growth in application industries such as paints & coatings, infrastructure, food, footwear, medical, cosmetics, and automotive. Bio-based succinic acid, which has significant potential as a platform chemical, particularly substituting maleic anhydride, is expected to provide huge market opportunity for the players in the market, with a number of companies already in pilot and demo-scale projects for bio-succinic acid production.



Europe dominated the global succinic acid market with a share of 33.6% in 2011 followed by North America and Asia-Pacific which together accounted for 58.8% of the total market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for succinic acid due to the rising demand from the most emerging economies such as China, India and Japan. Rapid growth of downstream industries in these countries is expected to drive succinic acid demand in Asia-Pacific.



BioAmber, Reverdia, DSM NV, Myriant Technologies, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Purac Biochem, Anqing Hexing Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd are some of the major manufacturers of succinic acid.



Succinic Acid Market: Application Analysis



1,4-butanediol

Polyurethane

Plasticizers

Resins, coatings, dyes & inks

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Solvents and lubricants

De-icing solutions

Others



Succinic Acid Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



