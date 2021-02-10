New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Succulents are plants with fleshy and thickened parts to store or retain the water in arid soil and water conditions. They store water in various parts, including stems and leaves, and that is why their organs appear thickened at those storage parts. They are usually small in size and can live in drought-like conditions for weeks or months. Having bright light is the best weather condition for them to grow. Succulent plants have a wide range of sizes, colors, and shapes. Furthermore, they are found in different kinds of regions around the world. During the forecast period, the global succulent plant market is expected to reach a significant market size by 2027.



The prominent players of the market are:



From You Flowers, Succulents Plants, The Bouqs, Costa Farms, ProFlowers, Altman Plants, Hangzhou OwnerParty, Qingdao Flowery Crafts, and Qingdao Brilliant East International, among others.



Market Drivers:



The global succulent plant market is highly competitive. Various factors are contributing together to propel the market across the globe. One of the most crucial reasons is that these plants can easily survive in any climatic condition. Consumers in different parts of the world are getting aware of this characteristic of succulent plants and adopting them. Moreover, the per capita income is rising across the globe, driving the market growth. These plants are also used as ornamental plants being small and easy-to-survive features.



For the purpose of this study, the succulent plant market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Aizoaceae

Cactaceae

Crassulaceae

Euphorbiaceae

Apocynaceae

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Single Head Succulent Plant

Bulls Succulent Plant

Fascicular Succulent Plant

Old Pile Succulent Plant

Combination Succulent Plant



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Household

Commercial

Others



Regional Landscape



The global succulent plant market is expected to grow robustly in the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of various developing economies in the region. Transportation facilities are also rising rapidly, thereby boosting the growth of the market.



