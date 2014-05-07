Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SUD-001 (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023 market report to its offering

SUD-001 (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023



Summary



The migraine market is saturated with generic drugs, and the remaining branded products already on the market are expected to lose exclusivity during the next few years, with the exception of Botox for chronic migraine, which is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of sales. However, reformulations of mature products as well as new classes of therapies are anticipated to launch during the forecast period and these will contribute to the market growth. By 2023, the migraine market will grow to $3.7 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, with the US continuing to dominate the market as a result of higher drug prices and a large migraine population. Some of the new treatments are expected to target the key unmet needs but opportunities will remain for further treatment choices especially drugs that will offer an improved safety and side-effects profile.



SUDA is developing SUD-001 (previously known as NVD-201 by NovaDel) for the treatment of migraine headaches. The active drug in SUD-001 is GlaxoSmithKlines sumatriptan succinate (Imitrex) which is available in injection, tablet or nasal spray form. SUD-001, in contrast, is administered as an oral spray, which is based on SUDAs acquisition of NovaDels NovaMist technology. The technology delivers liquid formulations of pharmaceutical product to the oral cavity in the form of a mist that covers the oral mucosal membranes.



Scope



- Overview of Migraine, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on SUD-001 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for SUD-001 for the US from 2012 to 2023.

- Sales information covered for the US.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Migraine

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of SUD-001 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for SUD-001 from 2012-2023 in the US.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153815/sud-001-migraine-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2023.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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