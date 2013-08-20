Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sudan and South Sudan Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Our outlook for Sudan has changed for the worse from both a security and economic standpoint, which
bodes ill for its autos sector. We hold a relatively more positive outlook for the autos market in South
Sudan, thanks to its huge oil reserves, expanding population, large amount of arable land and proposed
integration with other East African nations.
Renewed tension between Sudan and South Sudan has brought to fore the risk that we have long been
highlighting about operating these markets. Following the incursion by the South Sudanese military into
Heglig, the alleged bombings of Sudan's military into South Sudanese territory, and reports that fighting has
erupted along multiple fronts along the countries' shared border, we remain firm on our view that the
challenges the country faces are not likely to be fully resolved for the foreseeable future.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139737/sudan-and-south-sudan-autos-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###