Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sudan and South Sudan Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Our outlook for Sudan has changed for the worse from both a security and economic standpoint, which

bodes ill for its autos sector. We hold a relatively more positive outlook for the autos market in South

Sudan, thanks to its huge oil reserves, expanding population, large amount of arable land and proposed

integration with other East African nations.

Renewed tension between Sudan and South Sudan has brought to fore the risk that we have long been

highlighting about operating these markets. Following the incursion by the South Sudanese military into

Heglig, the alleged bombings of Sudan's military into South Sudanese territory, and reports that fighting has

erupted along multiple fronts along the countries' shared border, we remain firm on our view that the

challenges the country faces are not likely to be fully resolved for the foreseeable future.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139737/sudan-and-south-sudan-autos-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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