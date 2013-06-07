"Sudan and South Sudan Business Forecast Report Q3 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Sudan and South Sudan Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The resumption of South Sudan exporting oil through Sudanese territory is a major positive development for both countries, and will improve the outlook for their external accounts, government finances, and overall economies.
Many of the disputes between the two countries remain unresolved while domestic conflicts continue apace. Political risk will remain a key factor for the foreseeable future.
Major Forecast Changes
We have made a slight upward revision to Sudan's current account deficit for 2013, to 10.8% of GDP, compared to our previous projections of 14.6%.
Key Risks To Outlook
Political risk remains the most salient threat to our outlook. A disruption to the fragile peace that has developed between Sudan and South Sudan could destroy the progress made over recent months.
