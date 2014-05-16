Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sudan Fixed Telecommunications: Low Penetration Rates Get a Boost from Broadband Internet and VoIP Services market report to its offering

Summary

'Sudan Fixed Telecommunications: Low Penetration Rates Get a Boost from Broadband Internet and VoIP Services,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Sudan's fixed telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Sudanese market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Total fixed telecommunications services revenue in Sudan, including voice and Internet services, amounted to $101m in 2013, and Pyramid Research projects it will grow to $163m in 2018.

- In 2013, Canar is expected to lead the fixed market with estimated revenue of $71m, 70% of market revenue. We project that Sudatel will produce revenue of $26m, a market share of more than 25%.

- Broadband services will display tremendous growth during the forecast period, generating $80m in 2018 as opposed to an estimated $32m in 2013. This increase will be propelled by the adoption of high-speed access lines, such as WiMAX and FTTH.

- WiMAX will be the leading broadband technology over the next five years, accounting for 56% of total broadband Internet accounts in Sudan.



Synopsis

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Sudan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Sudan's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Sudan's fixed telecom market in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.

- The economic, demographic and political background in Sudan.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, Internet use regulation, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), dial-up Internet and broadband Internet markets.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology (FWA, PSTN, WiMAX, fiber, etc.), market shares by service and operator and average revenue per line.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Sudan's fixed telecommunications market.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Sudan's fixed telecommunications market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Pyramid Research's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Sudan's fixed telephony, fixed-wireless, VoIP and broadband markets.

- With more than 14 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision makers built around i in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Sudan's fixed telecommunications market.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Sudan.



Companies Mentioned



Canar, Sudatel, Etisalat



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155787/sudan-fixed-telecommunications-low-penetration-rates-get-a-boost-from-broadband-internet-and-voip-services.html

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Roger Campbell

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