Sudbury SEO Expert Offers Hope to Sudburians

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Annoyed by the fact that local search results were dominated by SEO companies from overseas, Sudbury SEO expert, Eric Haaranen issues himself the challenge of replacing those foreign listings with his own content within a two week period.



Sudbury, ON is a city with a population of nearly 200,000 people located in the northern part of Ontario, Canada. When Eric Haaranen - born and raised in a small town just outside of Sudbury - performed a Google search for "SEO Sudbury" he was surprised to see the majority of the results were for companies based overseas - primarily India.



"Google is usually pretty good at showing relevant results," observes Haaranen, "so when I saw these companies ranking it sort of irritated me. Either there weren't any good SEO providers in my home city or the foreign SEOs are better than the local providers."



SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization or the art and science of getting a web page, video, press release or any other type of online content to appear on the first page of Google. It is a skill that many profess to possess but few can prove.



After seeing the results Haaranen has set out to change what Google will display to visitors searching for "SEO Sudbury" and related search terms like "Sudbury SEO consultant", etc. His task is a challenging one. He intends on ranking a website, press release and video within the top five on Google within a two week period.



"I like creating results. Whether they're for clients or for my own business I feel it is important to always be improving," suggests Haaranen. "With this case study I intend to prove that outstanding Sudbury SEO services are available to local business owners at fair prices."



About Eric Haaranen

Eric Haaranen AKA the Honest Marketing Guy has been building websites since 1998 and working in SEO since 2006. He splits his time between Canada and Brazil and is always willing to take on a challenging marketing situation. Eric can be reached through his site at http://honestmarketingguy.com