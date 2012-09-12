Sudscape Brings Environmentally Friendly Porous Paving Solutions

Staffordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Sudscape brings an environmentally friendly way to cover footpaths, driveways, car parks and other surfaces requiring a durable and porous paving. The company offers porous paving solutions in the UK that are eco-friendly and can be a sustainable choice for urban landscaping and building architecture. Today, most urban planners stress upon creating sustainable drainage systems (SUDS) where porous materials are the essential ingredients to maintain the natural flow of water. The Sudscape porous paving solutions are fully SUDS compliant and are perfect for both residential as well as commercial constructions.



The UK based paving solutions company maintains that besides being eco-friendly Sudscape porous paving solutions are durable and cost-effective. For laying these solutions, there is no need of a concrete surface underneath, as they come with a unique rubber sub-base. The company reveals that the rubber base is made of recycled car tyres and hence cost-effective besides being long-lasting. The paving is completely porous and hence permeable through which water can easily seep into the ground. Thus, it helps improving the water table and is greatly advantageous for the environment.



Sudscape claims that besides being affordable, their paving solutions are nearly maintenance-free. After laying down Sudscape paving, you do not need to worry about its maintenance as it will last years after year. Moreover, they help enhance the beauty of the landscape as well and there is no need to compromise on aesthetics. Porous paving can be used to cover the driveways, car parks, footpath areas and they can perfectly sync with the surrounding environment.



Paving experts of Sudscape maintain that their solutions are tested and meet the desired standards. The Sudscape porous paving system can withstand extreme weather conditions and there won’t be any damage and cracks in the paved surface. Because of the rubber base, the laid surface is always even and smoother in comparison to the surfaces having concrete or brick bases. Moreover, the rubber base help in huge cost savings, as there is no need of laying an additional layer of concretes or bricks.



All these features make Sudscape a desirable solution for paving different types of surfaces such as parking lots, footpaths etc. If you need to learn more about their eco-friendly paving solutions, you can visit their website http://www.sudscape.co.uk/.



About Sudscape

