Sudscape Porous Paving Assists Tv's Community Garden

The SUDS-compliant Sudscape porous paving system has assisted in the creation of an ambitious East Ayrshire Community Garden in Kilmarnock, Scotland, which is the focus of a major BBC Scotland TV series, Beechgrove Garden.



The community project has been designed and created by local residents from the Onthank and Knockinlaw Housing Schemes in the Scottish town with assistance from the local authority in East Ayrshire. Its creation and development will be shown as part of the Beechgrove Garden series starting in September.



The Sudscape system, a major component of which is recycled car tyres, was chosen by Lynn Harris, the Beechgrove Garden Designer, and landscape specialists, Silverbirch Contracts Ltd, the chosen contractors for the Knockinlaw Project. It has been used on 120 sq. metres of hard landscaping in the garden, and has offered a host of benefits including the elimination of standing water. As it is porous, water drains through the top layer and is held in the sub layer of rubber voids until it is absorbed back into the water table naturally. Other advantages include its hardwearing properties - the system’s materials can expand and contract with no risk of cracking or de-lamination, and easy on-going maintenance.



Wayne Langford, Director of Sudscape comments: “We’re very pleased to have helped out on such a worthy initiative, which will rejuvenate a deprived area of Kilmarnock and give local people a pleasant and inspirational environment in which to rest and play.



“Sudscape has proved ideal for the project - apart from its great aesthetic and hardwearing qualities, the system requires hardly any maintenance, and being totally porous, the risk of standing water is eradicated thereby ensuring that Health and Safety standards are met.”



For more information kindly visit: http://www.sudscape.co.uk