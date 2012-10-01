SuDSFLOW SPACERS - Turn Any Paving Into Permeable Paving

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Resigap Ltd has launched the first ever spacer for flag paving called ‘SuDSFLOW’ that is specifically designed to:



- Create effective permeable paving from ANY standard modular paving flags (and block pavers)

- Lower the construction costs of permeable paving systems

- Maintain the structural integrity of the paving

- Allow paved areas to absorb rainfall at the same rate as un-paved areas

- Provide a precise and quick method of installation with 6, 8 or 10mm joints



“SuDSFLOW spacers really do provide two distinct benefits – not only do you get accurate and uniform laying of modular paving but you can use just about any standard paving unit (concrete or natural stone) currently available to create a permeable paving system” said Martin Catling, Technical Director.



SuDSFLOW paving spacers are manufactured in the UK from 100% recycled materials. Designed to enable cost-effective permeable paving systems to be created from existing standard paving units, Architects will no longer be restricted to utilising the limited range of purpose made permeable paving products into their designs. The SuDSFLOW system has been designed to attenuate and release rainfall at the same rate as would be the case on unpaved areas (combined with a suitable sub-base) and to comply with both existing and proposed SuDS legislation including the Flood & Water Management Bill.



Utilising SuDSFLOW to create a permeable paving system offers a highly cost effective solution in any application from domestic driveways, patios and terraces through to commercial applications such as pedestrian areas, car parks and access roads. With a SuDSFLOW paving system, the necessity for the incorporation of gullies, drainage pipes, etc. can usually be eliminated.



For further information regarding this product, its application or to download a more comprehensive product datasheet please visit www.sudsflow.com



About Resigap Limited

Since 1993 Resigap Limited, the block paving sealer experts, has sold block paving sealers to seal, stabilise and protect Natural Stone, Indian Sandstone Paving, Yorkstone Paving Flagstones, Clay Block Paving and Concrete Block Paving in the UK and internationally. Whether it be for industry, commerce or the home, Resiblock solutions give accelerated joint stabilisation without sand erosion or ongoing maintenance.



Contact:

Martin Catling

enquiries@sudsflow.com

Basildon, Essex, UK

http://www.sudsflow.com