Sue Hughes, Clean Green Nation form Partnership in Edmonton

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Sue Hughes, a green professional based in Edmonton, Alberta.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Hughes will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Hughes will focus primarily on advocating green technology for homeowners in the Edmonton area. Key points of her website will include building green homes in Edmonton and offering Edmonton go green family products to advocate energy independence.



“Green energy is vital to our nation’s future,” says Hughes. “Opportunities for homeowners in the Edmonton area exist and I think that if people become aware of the possibilities of living greener, they’ll be more inclined to adopt eco friendly lifestyle changes. It’s not a hard concept to accept; I just think that people aren’t sure where to begin and where to go from the starting point. Clean Green Nation is a perfect resource for people in this predicament.”



Hughes’ key objective will be to provide an adequate number of resources for energy conscious residents of Edmonton. She will offer insightful articles, local information on green businesses and energy efficient products like a tankless hot water heater.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Energy independence in the future is paramount to maintaining a nation," Kaufman says. "Soon we’ll have no choice but adopt these energy alternatives in place of fossil fuels. If we’re better prepared for a future that keeps the environment in mind, we’ll have less of a transition to make when adopting solar, wind and geothermal energies.”



Hughes will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, please visit http://sueh.cleangreennation.com.