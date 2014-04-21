Sue Santori Seeks Funding Through Kickstarter for 'The RAV House Expansion'

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- It took a lot of courage to leave a six figure career after 35 years to create a dream. Then add another dose of tenacity and a touch of stubbornness and The RAV House opened its doors. In 2008, after selling her successful mortgage company, Sue Santori took the plunge and enrolled in a fast track culinary school, Cook’s Street in Denver, Colorado.



Today, Sue and her team are four years into their Foodie’s Paradise. They carry over 200 different products. Their wonderful loyal customers continue to refer Sue’s food shop to their friends and family. They love the food, the atmosphere and the daily samples. However, they continually hear the same refrain, “I wish you had seating”.



There is a space located in the same shopping center Sue now occupies that has been empty for three years. It is triple the size of their current location and features all their requirements for success.

- Room to expand the deli case allowing them to offer fresh pasta and ravioli daily as well as other customer favorites.

- Enough square footage for inside and outdoor seating

- The expansion of the kitchen space would allow adding a grill to offer patrons a much needed breakfast option.

- A liquor license will allow serving beer and wine to showcase tantalizing appetizers, allowing the RAV House to become the local gathering place for business and social afternoon gatherings.



After hours will be reserved for private parties, cooking classes and Pasta Birthday Parties.



This project will only be funded if at least $81,300 is pledged by Sat, May 17 2014 7:06 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1kFAlHy