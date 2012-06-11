Suffering from a Need for Speed? The Antidote Is a Driving Experience from Global Racing Schools

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Finding the perfect gift can be an impossible task; personal tastes vary so much it’s a process fraught with danger. Every year as people approach birthdays, anniversaries and gift-giving occasions such as Christmas, millions of people meet with consternation.



One fantastic option is the gift of an experience rather than an object. As many people have the financial means to purchase the various belongings that they enjoy, it’s often more welcome to gift them with something that can’t be bought in a store. By gifting someone an experience, people are actually giving them the gift of pleasant memories which, in all likelihood, will last a lifetime.



For those with friends or loved ones who are motorsports enthusiasts, a specialist driving school may just have the answer in 2012. Global Racing Schools, an international provider of motor racing experiences for speed junkies everywhere has announced their latest exciting offerings, enabling people from all over the world the ability to purchase a Global Racing Schools driving experience for someone close to them.



With racing school locations throughout North America, Europe, Australia and beyond, Global Racing Schools are the leading provider of adrenaline-fuelled motorsports experiences world-wide. For those who want to feel the power of a Ferrari driving experience, rocketing along a custom-built race circuit, Global Racing Schools has them covered.



Experts in providing unique and creative driving experiences, Global Racing Schools offer a wide variety of ways in which enthusiasts can immerse in one of the most fun-filled and action-packed pastimes in the world. With options available including the ever-popular Lamborghini driving experience, rally driving and even snow driving experiences, it’s impossible to go past the massive range of excitement-inducing experiences offered by the Global Racing Schools team.



So for those who throughout the world share a love of fast cars and fast laps, it’s easy to see how one of the bespoke driving experiences offered by the dedicated team at Global Racing Schools could be the perfect gift. Whether it’s the challenge of taking a brand-new Ferrari through a hair-pin turn at speed or wrestling a stock car around a dirt track, there’s nothing like the experiences on offer the world over by Global Racing Schools, the experts in racing.



About Global Racing Schools

Global Racing Schools was founded by a dedicated team of racers who are passionate about sharing the joys and excitement of car racing to the world. Having developed the world’s largest and most extensive variety of motorsport experiences for their clients, Global Racing Schools are specialists in creating unforgettable experiences through their dedicated process of heightening their client’s adrenaline rush with sheer power and speed. Whether it is for a corporate event or a simple birthday gift, Global Racing Schools guarantee that it will be an experience clients will never forget. For more information, visit http://www.globalracingschools.com