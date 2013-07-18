Suffolk Artisan Jez Day Featured in Guardian for Royal Take on the Birth Stone

Ipswich, Suffolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Carving something in stone is a way in which humans throughout the ages have ensured that their special messages can be read throughout the ages, and thanks to this practice we have unlocked the secrets of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, seen the living history of the Romans and understood the unique culture of civilizations in the New World. Momentous events carved in stone have for a time become a dying art, but Rustic Stone is reviving it. They have created a slate plaque engraved to commemorate the birth of the royal baby as seen here http://www.rusticstone.net/royal-baby-commemorative-plaque/



Rustic Stone, who create plaques and headstones from natural stone and slate, have created their first ‘birth stone’ for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in celebration of their newborn child. The slate plaque is engraved with a special message and a silhouette of the couple with their child, inlaid with gold paint to give it a brilliant shine.



The Rustic Stone commemorative plaque has even been featured in an editorial written by Emine Saner for The Guardian, featuring a run down of some of the most original and best royal baby memorabilia available. In the article, the writer urges those looking for memorabilia to support local artisanship.



“I am very excited to create something that will commemorate history” commented Jez Day of Rustic Stone, “I think it’s wonderful that I can create a unique way for us to express our happiness with the new royals. Etiquette demands that only the best materials be used for this which I am delighted to provide. These plaques mean that the phrase ‘set in stone’ now has a literal interpretation when it comes to the memory of the special day. We chose slate because it is immensely hard wearing and implacable, so the plaque will last through the ages no matter the extremes of weather it may face.”



About Rustic Stone

Rustic Stone has been trading since 2001. They strive to offer a truly bespoke product and always try to provide what the customer wants. They have expanded their range of materials over the years to include sandstone and marble as well as several other natural shaped stone types, though slate is still the main material that customers love and buy the most. For more information, please visit: http://www.rusticstone.net/