Suffolk VA Orthodontist, Dr. Steven P. Hearne, Is Now Offering New High Tech AcceleDent Treatment

Suffolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Suffolk VA Orthodontist, Dr. Steven P. Hearne, is now offering a new high tech adjunct to orthodontic treatment called AcceleDent. Dr. Hearne and his highly qualified staff have just completed training on this revolutionary new procedure, which has been shown to significantly reduce the treatment time in adult Invisalign therapy.



A person’s smile is typically one of the first things people notice about them. It is the gateway to their personality and a focal point while they are speaking, making the appearance of their teeth an important feature.



As an alternative to traditional braces, many people are choosing to take advantage of adult Invisalign therapy. The treatment plan, which utilizes a series of invisible, removable and comfortable aligners, is typically less expensive than braces, less painful and can be completed in a shorter timeframe.



Now offered by Dr. Hearne’s office, the AcceleDent System complements Invisalign therapy through the application of gentle microvibrations. The device used in the AcceleDent System accelerates bone remodeling, allowing faster tooth movement and strengthening the orthodontic forces applied by Invisalign.



According to Dr. Hearne, “We continuously strive to offer our patients the most effective treatments available and believe the new AcceleDent System will enhance our current orthodontic procedures.”



Aside from now offering the new AcceleDent System to their practice, the Orthodontist is also pleased to announce the addition of a new clinical assistant, Shelby Bean.



Dr. Hearne says, “Shelby knows the value in braces treatment. She and all of her children have been treated at our office. Shelby is well rounded with a college degree in Management and has served our country in the U.S. Navy.”



Based in Suffolk, VA, Dr. Hearne’s practice has been offering a comprehensive range of orthodontic procedures throughout the surrounding Southside areas since 1990. The company features treatments for early prevention, children, teens, adults, palatal expansion and a host of surgical orthodontics.



Patients interested in learning more about the practice can visit their newly updated and improved website, SuffolkBraces.com. The upgraded site now offers a more user-friendly and interactive format and provides a variety of information for current and prospective patients.



For more information, visit http://www.suffolkbraces.com/



About Steven P. Hearne, Orthodontist

Since 1990, Dr. Steven P. Hearne, Orthodontist, has been offering exceptional orthodontic experiences to Suffolk, VA and the surrounding Southside areas. The company is 100 percent committed to providing superior customer service to all of their patients and offers a wide variety of treatments and solutions.