"Sugar and Sweeteners in China" Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Total volume sales of sugar and sweeteners maintained steady growth of 3% in 2012. The growing population, as well as rapidly developing urbanisation, contributed to the solid position of sugar as an important condiment in China. People in southern China, especially Shanghai, Jiangsu Province and Zhejiang Province, prefer dishes with sugar. Besides, volume sales of sugar and sweeteners rose in the summer, as more desserts were consumed.
Euromonitor International's Sugar and Sweeteners in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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