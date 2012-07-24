"Sugar and Sweeteners in Mexico" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sugar and Sweeteners in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Sweeteners are gaining ground in the preference of industries and people that consume low calorie products. This has led to a contraction in the per capita consumption of sugar from 50kg to 42kg; in contrast, fructose consumption boomed. Direct consumption by households remains stable at about 21kg per capita.
Euromonitor International's Sugar and Sweeteners in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
