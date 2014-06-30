Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sugar and Sweeteners in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Sugar and sweeteners' decline in 2013 was solely due to a decline in foodservice sales and institutional sales, with falls of 1% and 8% respectively, in contrast to retail sales, which increased by 1%. Falling foodservice sales was primarily a consequence of cost-conscious consumers' continuing desire to eat at the home wherever possible, and to avoid foodservice outlets, which tend to be more expensive. This was especially an issue for sugars and sweeteners because foodservice offerings tend...
Euromonitor International's Sugar and Sweeteners in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United Kingdom to 2018
- The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Sugar Confectionery Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The UK Confectionery Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Future of the Meat Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape