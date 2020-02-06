Sugar Confectionery 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 --







Sugar Confectionery Market - 2019-2025





Market Overview



Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers' confections and sugar confections.



The key players covered in this study

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy



The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.



Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage



2 Executive Summary



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers



4 Breakdown Data by Type



5 Breakdown Data by Application



…



11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix







Continued …



