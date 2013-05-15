Sugar Confectionery in Hungary: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sugar Confectionery in Hungary"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Sugar confectionery is also being impacted by the public health tax, which was introduced in September 2011. The new tax affects packaged food with a sugar content of over 8g per 100g. Sugar confectionery is regarded as potentially unhealthy and covered by the new law, and a tax has been added to most of these products. The tax has added to the costs of manufacturers, who were forced to increase prices. This enhanced retail value sales in 2012, though demand declined due to the tight budgets of...
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
