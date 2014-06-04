Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sugar Confectionery in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Sugar confectionery witnessed slower current value growth in 2013 than in 2012 due to consumers' reduced intake of sugar confectionery due to their increased health consciousness. The government's continued push of healthy living campaigns made consumers even more careful with their diets, which impacted the performance of sugar confectionery. Some consumers also switched within sugar confectionery to sugar free variants, which are deemed to be healthier.
Competitive Landscape
Perfetti Van Melle Group was the leader in sugar confectionery with a 16% value share in 2013, and it also witnessed the strongest increase in value share. Its leading brand, Mentos, continued to attract consumers thanks to relentless efforts in marketing campaigns and product launches, and its established presence that equates with product quality.
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Industry Prospects
Sugar confectionery is expected to decline in constant value terms over the forecast period. Consumers' health consciousness will drive them to reduce their consumption of sugar confectionery, particularly boiled sweets and lollipops, which are deemed to be high in sugar and unbeneficial for their health. However, some consumers will switch to mints, especially power mints, which are sugar free yet able to freshen their breath. This will minimise the decline in the constant value performance of sugar confectionery in the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sugar Confectionery industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sugar Confectionery industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sugar Confectionery in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sugar Confectionery in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Are consumers in developing markets abandoning comparatively cheaper sugar confectionery for chocolate?
- What are market opportunities for sugar-free products?
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