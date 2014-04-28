New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sugar Confectionery in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Manufacturers have focused on innovation in order to attract consumers back to the category. The end of the review period saw innovation in terms of new flavour variants, as well as offering value for money. For example, there is a growing trend towards a larger-sizes within lollipops. Tiger Consumer Brands increased the size of its popular Fizz Pop from 13g to 20.5g over the review period, and other players such as Aldor are implementing similar strategies.
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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