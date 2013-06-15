Sugar Confectionery in the United Kingdom - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar Confectionery in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Apart from boiled sweets and mints, all categories in sugar confectionery are expected to post positive growth in both current value and volume terms in 2012. Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews is expected to lead the way with sales of GBP799 million, with impressive current value and volume growth of 8% and 3% respectively, thanks to attractive new product developments and strong advertising campaigns. Other categories which are expected to do well in 2012 in value terms are toffees, caramels...
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in the UK, 2011
- Sugar Confectionery Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Confectionery - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in the US
- Packaged Food in the United Kingdom
- Sugar Confectionery Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Sugar Confectionery Market in United States to 2016
- Chocolate and Sugar Confectionery in United Kingdom: ISIC 1543