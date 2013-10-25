Sugar Daddy Worldwide Hosts NYC Times Square Masquerade Party on Oct. 30, 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Sugar Daddy Worldwide is the hottest online dating site that caters to beautiful women and generous men. Sugar Daddy Worldwide and Alan Action will feature the annual masquerade party in New York City on October 30, 2013. The party will feature mortgage bankers, brokers, realtors, top entrepreneurs, and lawyers.



Sugar Daddy Worldwide represents an opportunity for mature, well-established men to meet and share the rewards of their wealth and success with young, beautiful woman. The company provides a pathway for financially independent men to meet and lavish young women with gifts and financial support in exchange for mutually fulfilling benefits.



Sugar Daddy Worldwide will host the sugar daddy event of the year, October 30, 2013, at the Famous Sky Room, Time Square, 330 40th Street New York, NY. The party’s theme is “Millionaire Networking Masquerade Ball”, and is sponsored by Sugar Daddy Worldwide and Alan Action Production. The party will include gourmet food, hot and cold food stations, and a live DJ. The event will also feature millionaire daddies and hundreds of gorgeous ladies. This is one of the most talked about event of 2013, and a who’s who type of people will be in attendance. Potential members may register for free on SugarDaddyWorldwide.com on or before Oct, 25, 2013, and receive a code for 50% off party tickets on http://www.eventbrite.com/event/8212781651?ref=ebtnebtckt.



The fast growing website, which already boasts tens of thousands of members worldwide, is based in San Francisco, CA, famously known as a major hub for wealthy men and gorgeous women.



The site’s launch follows months of careful research, planning, and development. Sean Cohen and Crystal Cohen, owners of Sugar Daddy Worldwide, commented, “Sugar daddy dating is going global; it is one of the hottest trend in the online dating marketplace. We believe that we have done an in-depth analysis of the market and are incorporating the best online features into Sugar Daddy Worldwide.”



There are a plethora of reasons why a sugar daddy/sugar baby relationship works for so many people. In fact, many SD/SB scenarios lead to love and marriage. When a young woman is in college it’s hard to date a college guy and still be able to travel, eat at nice restaurants, go shopping, etc. Tuition and living expenses are high, and most college students have part time jobs just to get by.



Besides the financial aspect, these arrangements can leave lasting impressions and in the end lead to a lasting relationship. “This is not escorting!” exclaims Sean Cohen and Crystal Cohen. “We are a dating service. The only difference is our guys are rich and our women are beautiful. There’s no guessing game here.”



Sugar Daddy Worldwide dating is a new spin on “wealthy dating” sites--focusing on generous men, known as sugar daddies, who are looking to pamper and spoil younger single woman and men, known as sugar babies. Sugar daddy dating has received special attention from Alan Action, the NYC Sugar Daddy Guru, and has appeared on NBC, CNN and other major media outlets. Sugar Daddy Worldwide is excited to provide a new experience and 24 hours customer care for VIP Members.



Sugar Daddy Worldwide works with major charities that support breast cancer by providing a portion of their profits to charity. Crystal Cohen also works closely with charities to provide financial sponsorship for homeless families.



Membership at SugarDaddyWorldwide.com is free for 7 days. A free membership allows users to fill out information and complete profiles, add pictures, and search users, but they cannot email or send kisses.



For college sugar babes, membership is free for 6 months; just provide a school .edu email or school ID.



For more information about SugarDaddyWorldwide.com or to join now, visit http://www.sugardaddyworldwide.com.