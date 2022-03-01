Sugar-Free Drinks Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Zevia, Perrier, Mars

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Sugar-free Drinks Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Sugar-free Drinks market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

The Coca-Cola Company (United States),Nestle S.A. (United States),National Beverage Corp. (United States),Zevia (United States),Reed's, Inc. (United States),Perrier (France),Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (China),Mars Inc. (United States),Unilever (United Kingdom),PepsiCo, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

The rising awareness about the drawbacks of sugar on health has encouraged consumers to adapt sugar-free products. The excess consumption of sugar-based drinks causes metabolic impacts and health problems to the consumers. World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing the intake of free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake and to 5% for the best health outcomes. The beverage makers selling sugar-free drinks exclusively on a various e-commerce platform such as Amazon has recorded the highest sales compared to those sold through in-store offline channels. As per a survey, in the United Kingdom the purchase of Coke Zero Sugar increased ~50% and Pepsiâ€™s sugar-free drink Max sales rose by 17% in 2018. The demand for different sugar-free variants in carbonated drinks, tea & coffee, energy drinks, and dairy beverages is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.



Market Trends:

- Rising Online Sugar-free Drinks Purchases



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Diabetic Patients Worldwide

- Demand For Better Health Products Due To Growing Concerns Over Obesity And Wellness



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness About Healthy Drinks In Emerging Countries

- Growing Demand For Naturally Derived Sweeteners



The Global Sugar-free Drinks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Carbonated Drinks, Tea & Coffee, Energy Drinks, Dairy Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables Juices, Others), Application (Health Clients, Convalescence Clients, Meal Replacement Clients, Other), Packaging Type (Bottle, Cans, Other), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others}), Packaging Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Other)



Global Sugar-free Drinks market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



