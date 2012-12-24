Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Diet Doc announces an array of tasty and healthy sugar free weight loss shakes; a perfect addition to their prescription hCG diet. Dieters on any program often become bored quickly if routines do not change, or no change in the food that they eat or the exercise routines that they follow occur. To ensure that dieters do not become bored with their low calorie prescription hCG diet, Diet Doc formulated a wide variety of supplements, diet foods, and desserts including proprietary weight loss shakes in flavors like banana, strawberry, and chocolate.



Apart from breaking the monotony, Diet Doc's exhaustive line of weight loss products also encourage dieters to stay well within the 1250 recommended daily intake of calories without getting bored or feeling starved, malnourished, and exhausted. These new sugar free shakes contain a proprietary blend of essential proteins, vitamins, nutrients, minerals and micro-nutrients. These are typically lost during any diet program and sugar free shakes help replenish the levels of these biological entities. Designed to work perfectly with a low calorie diet, these sugar free shakes are formulated to keep blood sugar levels balanced by providing adequate nutrition. The shakes arrive in a powdered form and easily mix with water, adding much needed convenience to any diet, and eliminating worry of malnutrition while adhering to a low calorie diet.



Diet Doc's shakes are low in carbohydrate's and high in protein to boost metabolism, balance blood sugar levels through insulin regulation, and help dieters satisfy sugar cravings while reducing carbohydrate cravings. Available in three flavors: vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, these weight loss shakes can be tweaked in a number of ways to make tasty and healthy dessert options. For example, the powder can be mixed with black coffee to create a mocha flavor. These sugar free shakes that are high in heart healthy soluble fiber also help block carbohydrate absorption and promote metabolism through thermogenesis. While permissible quantities of the shake that can be consumed on a daily basis vary from one patient to another based on their gender, activity level, Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), age, and other underlying health conditions, Diet Doc recommends using half a scoop of this powdered supplement 4 times per day. The carbohydrates in these sugar free shakes are required for metabolic changes such as ketosis (which occurs during phase I of the Diet Doc program).



The low carbohydrate component (Less than 2 grams of net carbs per serving) also helps prevent the occurrence of other hypoglycemic symptoms such as fainting, dizziness, or lightheadedness while the high protein content enables dieters to maintain a steady state of ketosis. Apart from making the process of fast weight loss extremely pleasant and a lot easier for their patients, these shakes not only satisfy a sweet tooth but also give dieters an opportunity to overcome their boredom while following the prescription diet.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



