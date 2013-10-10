Recently published research from Mintel, "Sugar & Gum Confectionery in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged chewing and bubble gum, fruit and other flavoured, mints, hard, functional and other sugar confectionery. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sugar & Gum Confectionery in South Korea is given in KRW and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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