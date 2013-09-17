Sugar & Gum Confectionery in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Mintel, "Sugar & Gum Confectionery in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Netherlands by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged chewing and bubble gum, fruit and other flavoured, mints, hard, functional and other sugar confectionery. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Netherlands is given in tonne and EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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