Sugar Land Welcomes Outdoor Comforts

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Outdoor Comforts is a trusted to make beautiful homes and outdoor landscapes look their best with high quality outdoor lighting solutions. Outdoor Comforts is now proudly offering outdoor lighting in Sugar Land.



It is not always very easy to hire a high quality outdoor lighting company that can not only design but also design and install landscape lighting, event lighting, and Christmas lighting. Many contractors just lack the skill necessary to be able design the best lighting for best effects.



As Outdoor Comforts continues to grow it has decided to expand to service the whole Houston Metro area and the surrounding areas. At Christmas time it is extra important to maintain local teams to professionally hang Christmas lights in Sugar Land.



“I don't know what type of installation is my favorite,” said Wesley Walker, owner and operator of Outdoor Comforts. “Each project brings its own set of thrills and challenges and I enjoy every aspect from design to installation," added Walker.



A growing trend in outdoor lighting is special event lighting designs and installations. The right lighting can take any party, wedding or special occasion and make it even more memorable.



Many homeowners spend great deals of time and money to improve the appearance of their homes and yards that nobody can even see half of the day without proper lighting.



"We want our clients to get the most out of their outdoor spaces. Whether it be just the front yard or an outdoor kitchen or pool area," Walker added.



Outdoor Comforts also offers mosquito control systems in Katy. This service goes hand in hand with lighting because the lighting makes the home owners want to spend more time outside in the evening.



A standard mosquito control system can be purchased from many different sources but many companies just don't have the knowledge or experience to properly design and install a complete prevention system created for each property's unique characteristics and design.



Home owners and property managers in Katy looking for outdoor lighting solutions or mosquito control have several ways to contact Outdoor Comforts. Contact Wes by phone at 832-610-3701; come by the office at 4771 Sweet Water Blvd, Suite 136, Sugar Land, TX 77479; email info@lightingsugarland.com or visit the website http://www.lightingsugarland.com/.



Company Name: Outdoor Comforts

Website: http://lightingsugarland.com/

Contact: Wes Walker

Email: info@lightingsugarland.com

Phone: (832) 610-3701