Sugar Outfitters Offers Better End User Customization

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- When developing software one of the hardest things to do is come up with an interface that will satisfy the end user. Each user is different, and they want to have access to different information at different times, and that makes coming up with an interface a daunting task. At https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/easytheme users can find one of the best portal customizations on the market that will allow the end user to manipulate the interface into something they want to use.



Users of SugarCRM have always been attracted to the customization and adaptability of the Sugar portal. For years Sugar has allowed users to use modules and add-ons to ensure that the important pieces of software that their companies use are incorporated into the Sugar portal, including support for things like Quickbooks and Marketo Connector. These modules give companies the freedom to use Sugar as a framework for their business, with the freedom to make changes as needed. At http://www.sugaroutfitters.com , customers will find one of the largest selections of Sugar modules and add-ons, all verified and guaranteed to work.



The EasyTheme add-on, available at https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/easytheme , allows users to change the colors and layout of their Sugar portal. Now users can highlight the fields that are the most important to their business, and they can make other parts of the interface less prominent. Fields that might work well in one industry are not as important in other industries, and the customization of the user interface allows the Sugar interface to be adapted to whatever environment it needs to be used in. Now users have more control than every before over the information that they see and the information that is generated in their reports. Companies can try EasyTheme for free for up to thirty days, and if they wish to pay for the service, the cost is less than $250.



Sugar users will find that http://www.sugaroutfitters.com has something that will be of use to their company. With the wide range of modules available and the guarantee that each one will work as intended, users have the peace of mind that they will get what they pay for from www.sugaroutfitters.com



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/easytheme or contact them via Twitter @Sugaroutfitters.