Sugar Processing in the US - New Market Report Now Available

New Food market report from IBISWorld: "Sugar Processing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- While the industry experienced modest growth during the five years to 2011 due to a rise in sugar consumption, domestic demand will taper off over the next five years. Increasing import competition will cut into demand, and downstream demand will fall as consumers opt for no-calorie sweeteners. To support future revenue growth, sugar processors will rely on alternative energy opportunities.
The industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing raw sugar, liquid sugar and refined sugar from sugarcane, raw cane sugar and sugar beets. The US Sugar Processing industry acquires its raw material from sugarcane growers. Sugar refiners also buy from millers. This raw material is processed into a range of sugar products for industrial and consumer uses. The final products are sold to grocery wholesalers, retailers and food manufacturers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: American Crystal Sugar Company, Imperial Sugar Company, Snake River Sugar Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in the UK, 2011
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in China
- Sugar Confectionery Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Sugar Confectionery Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Sugar Confectionery Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Sugar Confectionery Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Sugar Confectionery in Ireland
- Sugar Confectionery in Portugal
- Consumer Trends in the Confectionery Market in France