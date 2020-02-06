Sugar Substitutes Market Projection by Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 --







Market Overview



Global Sugar Substitutes Market is accounted for $12.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026.Some of the factors such as rising demand from the food & beverage industry, growing demand for low-calorie food products and increasing prevalence of diabetes are driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for natural sugar substitute products from the consumer is acting as an opportunity for market growth. However, fluctuations in the prices of sugar are hampering the market growth.



Sugar substitutes are referred to sweet food additives which taste like sugar, enhance the flavor of food without sugar and have low calories than sugar. They are also known as non-caloric or artificial sweeteners. Sugar substitutes are majorly used in the form of sorbitol, tagatose, and aspartame saccharine in the healthcare, cosmetics, and food & beverage industry. The sugar substitutes are thoroughly investigated for safety with hundreds of scientific studies and then approved by different regulatory authorities like the U.S. FDA, JECFA and FSANZ.



Amongst Product, High Intensity Sweeteners acquired considerable share due to health and wellness change during the forecast period. High-intensity sweeteners (HIS) are ingredients which are used to sweeten and enhance the flavor of foods. They contribute few to no calories when added to foods. High-intensity sweeteners also usually do not raise blood sugar levels in the human body. By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share owing to increasing health issues related to sugar consumption and high demand for low-caloric products in developing economies.



Some of the key players in Sugar Substitutes market include Tate & Lyle Plc, Purecircle Ltd, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Macandrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant), Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Jk Sucralose Inc., The Nutra Sweet Company, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. and Merisant Company (U.S.).



The following manufacturers are covered:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

Purecircle

Roquette Frères

Dupont

Archer Daniels Midland

Ajinomoto

Ingredion Incorporated

Macandrews & Forbes Holdings

Jk Sucralos



Products Covered:

- Low Intensity Sweeteners

- High-Fructose Syrup

- High Intensity Sweeteners



Origin Covered:

- Artificial

- Natural



Functions Covered:

- Stabilizer

- Fat Replacer

- Thickener

- Gelling Agent

- Coating Material

- Other Functions



Applications Covered:

- Cosmetics & Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverages

- Alcoholic Beverages

- Other Applications



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage



2 Executive Summary



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers



4 Breakdown Data by Type



5 Breakdown Data by Application



…



11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix



Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

- Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

- Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

- Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances







Continued …



