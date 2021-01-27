New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Sugar Substitutes consist of low-calorie and non-nutritive sugar substitutes. It is commonly used by food suppliers to supply customers with food and drinks that can do less harm to their bodies. This dietary supplement mimics the impact of sugar on food but is available with reduced energy and fat intake. Sugar alternatives eliminate the flavor and also the actual mass of sugars, making it possible for the food and beverage industry to remove sugar without losing taste and consistency.



The major players in the sugar substitutes market are:



Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), PureCircle (Malaysia), The NutraSweet Company (U.S.), and E. I. DuPont De Nemours (U.S.).



Here, you can avail sample PDF pages and 30 mins free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1329



Market Drivers:



The growth of the sector is driven by the large and ever-expanding market base for foodservice created using sugar substitutes through adaptation of the product as per customer tastes and desires. The popularisation of the use of alternative sweeteners is motivated by growing market perception of the health risks posed by the unhealthy intake of sugar as well as the societal change that has fuelled the need for farmers to grow safer sugar alternatives. Rapid urbanization and lack of physical exercise also resulted in a significant percentage of the population becoming vulnerable to chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Efforts by specialists and customers to reduce health hazards resulting from the global burden of these ailments have further stimulated an increase in the market for sugar substitutes



Reports and Data have segmented the sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, product, application, end-use and region:



Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)



Natural

Artificial



Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



High Intensity Sweeteners

Low intensity Sweeteners

High Fructose Syrup



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Stevia

Sugar Alcohols

Aspertame

Cyclamate

Sucralose

Saccharine

Ace-k



Quick buy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1329



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Food



Confectionery

Baked Goods

Condiments

Dairy & Frozen Yogurt

Ice cream

Others



Beverage



Fruit juices & Zero Calorie Drinks

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)

Functional Drinks

Smoothies

Others (powdered beverages, flavored water)

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)



Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Table tops

Hospitality



Restaurants and Hotels

Cruise Line

Airlines

Fast food Centers

Others



Ask for discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1329



Regional Landscape:



China, India, and Japan are potential markets for the selling of these sugar substitutes, especially stevia. North America has the highest consumption of sugar substitutes due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity and diabetes, and also the rising perception of health deficiencies induced by the growing intake of sugar. The usage of organic sugar additives for stevia and growing consumer awareness have sparked development in Latin American markets. Various prospects are still unexplored in the Middle East and African markets.



The report emphasizes the following key questions:



Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?



Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?



Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?



Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?



Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Low-calorie/reduced sugar consumption has been a major trend in the last few years. From stevia to aspartame, people are looking for ways to alleviate diabetic and obesity issues. Nearly 7 million people reported using stevia, making them one of the most commonly used sugar substitutes in 2019.



"Transparency" and "Sustainability" are the major trends in sugar substitute products, the industry has led new initiatives like, Good Agricultural and Collection Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices for Botanical Materials, Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) and the Botanical Adulterants Program which controls the transparency will be more prominent.



Low sugar claims have been a major trend in the last five years. New product introductions making a low/no/reduced sugar claim have grown steadily in the last five years, while low/no/reduced calorie claims have declined. Differences by region are substantial, with Latin America having the most products with claims overall. 6% of food and beverage products launched in the U.S. made a low/no/reduced sugar claim in 2017, up from 4% in 2012.



The Asia-Pacific Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing disposable incomes in emerging economies such China, and India is likely to foster the market growth…Continued



Inquiry before buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1329



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Global food and beverages: Industry Snapshot

3.1.2. Demand from emerging economies

3.1.3. Rise in per capita disposable income



Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sugar Substitutes Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Sugar Substitutes Market Impact Analysis



Continued…



Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Brachytherapy Market Size



Nitrile Gloves Market Share



Oncology Information System Market Forecast



Colposcopes Market Landscape



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.