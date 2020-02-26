Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The global sugar substitutes market is likely to grow in the coming years due to favourable regulatory climate especially towards natural sugar alternatives. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Sugar Substitutes: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 6.35 Bn in 2018.



Fortune Business Insights states that the market is likely to reach US$ 10.27 Bn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% in the process. Fortune Business Insights identifies key market strategies, market competitors, and predicts market values for the forecast period using extensive research analysis methods.



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global sugar substitutes market are



- Tate & Lyle

- Cargill

- Incorporated

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Roquette Frères

- The Nutra Sweet Company

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- JK Sucralose Inc.

- DowDuPont, and Pure Circle Limited.



Relief for Major Food Suppliers after FDA Approves 'Natural Sugar': Allulose



In April 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) passed a clearance for Allulose as a food additive. Allulose possesses very few calories and a high amount of sweetness levels as compared to sugar. Although allulose has reduced health risks as compared to some other artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, the side effects of allulose are mostly seen when it is consumed in high amount.



The approval of allulose was backed by a number of clinical trials. These clinical trials indicated that allulose possesses reduced health risks and amounts to 70% of the sweetness levels as normal sugar.



The usage clearance from FDA came about as a major relief for food and beverage manufacturing companies, as they can now make use of allulose in their products as an alternative to sugar and synthetic sweeteners.



Major Segmentation includes;



By Type



- Aspartame

- Acesulfame potassium

- Saccharine

- Sucralose

- Stevia

- Sugar Alcohols

- Others



By Application



- Food and Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals

- Personal Care and Cosmetics



By Geography



The increasing use of allulose is likely to boost the global sugar substitutes and is likely to enable the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Sugar Substitutes Widely Used in Table Top and Beverage Products



Among all applications of sugar substitutes, Fortune Business Insights identifies table top and beverages as the two leading segments. Most beverages are now increasingly incorporated with the natural sweeteners.



The health benefits and functionality associated with such sugar substitutes have led to their widespread adoption among the manufacturers of beverages, globally.



Consumers have also exhibited greater willingness to replace conventional sucrose with sugar alternatives in day-to-day consumed products. Such trends are expected to facilitate the penetration of sugar substitutes in table-top applications



Cargill Launches Zero-Calorie Sweetener



In May 2018, Cargill introduced a new zero-calorie sweetener with substances derived from Stevia. The product name 'EverSweet' was introduced amidst increasing demand for healthier alternatives to the synthetic sweeteners. The negative health perceptions for sugar in major parts of the world have led to increasing demand for sugar alternatives.



Cargill has stated that 'EverSweet' product is made from Reb M and Reb D substances which are found in a natural sweetener 'stevia'. The company also boosted by technological advancements that helped in extracting the related glycosides from the stevia leaf. EverSweet possessed almost zero calories and had a greater sweetness intensity as compared to sugar.



Cargill's EverSweet was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) in 2016, and it has found major applications ever since.



