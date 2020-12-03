Sugar Substitutes Market to Reach USD 22.53 Billion by 2027 : Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, PureCircle Limited

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- The Global Sugar Substitutes Market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 22.53 billion by 2027, according to the latest report published by Emergen Research. The market growth is driven by the increasing awareness about the side effects of sugar on health and the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the world.



The rising urbanization, growing disposable income, and the rising expenditure on the processed food items and beverages in emerging countries are likely to bolster the market growth over the coming years. The presence of the major manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to bolster the requirement for sugar substitutes, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising investment in the research and development sector to design and develop innovative products consisting of blends of sugar substitutes, prebiotics, and probiotics, are anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the new and established players in the region.



The firm and severe regulations regarding the products worldwide and concerns regarding the side-effects of the sugar substitutes on the health of consumers are anticipated to act as market restraints for the sugar substitutes market during the projected timeline. Furthermore, the issues surrounding the product claim might potentially hamper the growth of the industry during the projected timeframe.



Key Highlights from the Report:

- The natural segment commanded the market in 2019 in terms of market share and is presumed to continue its dominance over the projected timeline. It is anticipated to hold a market share of 56.4%. This can be accredited to the rising inclination towards the use of natural and organic products instead of synthetic and artificial sugar substitutes.

- According to the sugar alliance organization, 20% of the citizens of the U.S. prefer natural substitute-based food items. This is predicted to drive market expansion during the forthcoming years.

- The low-intensity sweeteners segment is presumed to register a significant CAGR of 5% throughout the estimated timeline owing to their extensive application in the Food & Beverage industry.

- The Stevia segment is forecast to dominate the market during the projected timeline owing to its zero glycemic index and zero-calorie attributes. Moreover, nearly 10,000 stevia-based food items and beverages, mostly soft drinks, have been launched over the last 5 years, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.

- The beverage segment is presumed to command the market over the projected timeline. This can be attributed to the rising requirement for sports drinks and natural drinks equipped with nutrient-rich products and low-calorie constitution.

- Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding region through the estimated timeframe attributable to the increasing income and the growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles among people.

- Major manufacturers in the industry are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle Limited, Tate & Lyle PLC, JK Sucralose Inc., The Nutra Sweet Company, Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette, among others.

- In October 2019, Cargill launched a stevia flavor enhancer, ClearFlo, to meet the benchmark for high-intensity sweeteners.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Sugar Substitutes Market on the basis of type, origin, composition, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- High-intensity sweeteners

- Low-intensity sweeteners

- High-fructose syrups

- Others



Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Natural

- Artificial/Synthetic

- Others



Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Stevia

- Cyclamate

- Sugar Alcohols

- Aspartame

- Sucralose

- Saccharine

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Personal care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverage



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

- Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Germany

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



