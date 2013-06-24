Vibrant Nutrition Shows How to Achieve Healthy Living with the Sugar Detox Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Sugar is the main culprit of unhealthy lifestyle due to a handful of facts. During the process of metabolism, fructose is turned to fats. It also signals the brain to produce satiety hormone which keeps you hungry and as if you have not eaten the right amount.



More than a thousand companies have entered the “healthy living” market offering products that have a low fat content or none at all.



Products with labels reading fat-free are very much in demand in the market today. This proves that the consumers’ tastes and preferences have changed. Their lifestyle is gradually transforming, too. However, a unique group has discovered a more significant cause of unhealthy practices which is sugar, also known as fructose.



Lisa Snowdon Vibrant Nutrition is introducing a revolutionary health product which does not focus on fat but on sugar. It aims to lower the level of fructose in the body as it catalyzes the production of fats or cholesterol.



The group caters an online sugar detoxification program by helping people change their diet and adjust to the new formula. It is a step-by-step and continuous program that helps explain how sugar is converted to fats, what sugar alternatives are, and how a healthy lifestyle is attained without sugar. Moreover, it also provides information on sugar analysis, making and preparing different non-sugar diets and sugar alternatives used for flavoring.



Removing sugar in a meal is not the end but the start of a healthy life. Vibrant Nutrition says everyone is invited to try this program. It is not just for those who are or may feel unhealthy, but also for people wanting to keep their healthy lifestyle.



Just visit http://detoxdietforyou.3owl.com/ for more information about sugar detoxification.



